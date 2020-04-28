Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 8,527 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,527 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at $53,681,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $244,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,299 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,872,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 520.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,564,000 after buying an additional 1,839,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,847,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,443. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 55.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

