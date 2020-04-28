Ridgewood Investments LLC Acquires 8,611 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,005 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PBCT traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.26. 3,351,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.32.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. This is a boost from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

