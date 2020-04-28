Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 7,507 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 140.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.21. 21,775,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,596,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.58. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $169.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

