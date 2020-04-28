Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 998 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,276,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,939. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $98.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.55.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.65 per share, for a total transaction of $240,379.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.