Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 3.5% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,072 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,352,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,552,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,940,000 after acquiring an additional 472,784 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 537,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 394,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,348,000 after acquiring an additional 383,773 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.22. 3,544,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,336,046. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $62.09.

