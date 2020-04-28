Ridgewood Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $269.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cfra cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.80.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,490,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,611. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a PE ratio of 99.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.