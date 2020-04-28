Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 79.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLS Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra raised their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.26.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,019,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,873,019. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

