Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $214,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,482 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,184,000 after acquiring an additional 723,408 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,030,000 after acquiring an additional 684,154 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.24. 7,669,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,435,827. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.18. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

