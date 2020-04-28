Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $238,000 Position in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) by 45.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Bunge by 519.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bunge from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $39.69. 1,706,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunge Ltd has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $59.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.05. Bunge had a positive return on equity of 12.87% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bunge Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

In related news, CFO John W. Neppl purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.55 per share, with a total value of $182,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 37,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,610.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Ward Iv Winship purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, with a total value of $397,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,089.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 92,793 shares of company stock valued at $4,588,989. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

