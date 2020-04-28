Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $361,000 Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,879,007,000 after buying an additional 213,858 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $959,331,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,447,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 50.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,012,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $334,980,000 after purchasing an additional 678,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE SYK traded up $3.84 on Monday, hitting $191.96. 1,540,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,231,441. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.35. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Stryker from $247.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.55.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.