Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in FedEx by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,537 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in FedEx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,458 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on FedEx from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered FedEx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.35.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $127.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,081,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a PE ratio of -91.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $190.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

