Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $802,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 0.8% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.37. 9,123,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,080,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.28.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

