Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $920,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $1,308,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 207,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 441,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,360. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $84.05.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.26 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

