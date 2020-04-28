Ridgewood Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

NYSE:PRU traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,932. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 500 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,910. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock worth $8,335,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.