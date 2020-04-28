Ridgewood Investments LLC Invests $260,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $536,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,708,000. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 41,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 13,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,248,000.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

TLT traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.66. 9,038,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,875,272. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.74. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $122.85 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

