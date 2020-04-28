Ridgewood Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Middleby by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,340,000 after acquiring an additional 340,141 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,655,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,825,000 after acquiring an additional 43,861 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in Middleby by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,882,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,767 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Middleby by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,410,000 after acquiring an additional 360,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Middleby by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,174,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $50,657.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald acquired 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at $19,026,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,920. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby Corp has a 52 week low of $41.73 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Middleby Corp will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

