Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,132 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,671,000 after acquiring an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 992,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,153 shares in the company, valued at $5,316,841.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Bank of America lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,457,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $216.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.63.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

