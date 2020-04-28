Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 15.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,837,000 after acquiring an additional 393,396 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Snap-on by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,045,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,046,000 after acquiring an additional 49,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Snap-on by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 978,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,823,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $8.97 on Monday, reaching $125.04. 773,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.78.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,326.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

