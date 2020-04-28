Ridgewood Investments LLC Raises Stake in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.24% of RCI Hospitality worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RICK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth $555,000. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RICK traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 215,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.45. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $27.79.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.18 million during the quarter. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 13.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

RCI Hospitality declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently commented on RICK shares. TheStreet cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of RCI Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

RCI Hospitality Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.