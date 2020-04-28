Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 1,453 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,638,000 after purchasing an additional 168,605 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 17,239 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 59,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,686,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC now owns 285,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,963,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067,001. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average of $153.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

