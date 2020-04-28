Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 2,539 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEG. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.45.

NYSE PEG traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.01. 2,105,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.41. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

