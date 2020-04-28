Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 500 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 51.8% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMLV traded up $1.41 on Monday, reaching $42.02. 802,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,400. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58.

