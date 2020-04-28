Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 508 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 40,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XSLV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.45. The stock had a trading volume of 436,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,329. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06.

