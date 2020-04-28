Ridgewood Investments LLC Sells 592 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $448,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.44. 1,913,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,200,535. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $53.70 and a 1 year high of $83.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.49 and a 200-day moving average of $75.62.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

