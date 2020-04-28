Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.33.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $3.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.57. 386,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $129.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $365.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

