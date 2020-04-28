Ridgewood Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Ridgewood Investments LLC reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Graco makes up approximately 1.1% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $96,722,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graco by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,090,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,669 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $20,968,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Graco by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,446,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,231,000 after purchasing an additional 306,762 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Graco by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,745,000 after purchasing an additional 164,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Carroll sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,582.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $2,931,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,281,118.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,937 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,879 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 657,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.36. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

