RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$10.88 and a 12 month high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$320.73 million during the quarter.

