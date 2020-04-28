Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rogers Corporation is a global leader in engineered materials to power, protect, and connect their world. With more than 180 years of materials science experience, Rogers delivers high-performance solutions that enable clean energy, internet connectivity, and safety and protection applications, as well as other technologies where reliability is critical. Rogers delivers Power Electronics Solutions for energy-efficient motor drives, e-Mobility and renewable energy; Elastomeric Material Solutions for sealing, vibration management and impact protection in mobile devices, transportation interiors, industrial equipment and performance apparel; and Advanced Connectivity Solutions for wireless infrastructure, automotive safety and radar systems. Headquartered in Arizona (USA), Rogers operates manufacturing facilities in the United States, China, Germany, Belgium, Hungary, and South Korea, with joint ventures and sales offices worldwide. “

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ROG. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of ROG traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.40. 120,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,139. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.16 and a beta of 1.88. Rogers has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $206.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.04.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.87 million. Rogers had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $399,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,900.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Rogers by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 15,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rogers (ROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.