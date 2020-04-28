Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 29,519 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Ross Stores worth $31,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $90.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.05. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROST. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ross Stores from $129.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.04.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

