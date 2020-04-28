Royal Bank of Canada Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $9.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IVZ. ValuEngine cut Invesco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut Invesco from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Invesco from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.58.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.51. 8,448,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,014,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Invesco has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $22.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.25.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.18). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 57,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco by 24.9% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 177.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

