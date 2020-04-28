salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,542 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.8% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $157.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,034,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,193. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 788.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.15.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,664 shares of company stock valued at $63,504,880. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

