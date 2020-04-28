salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,841 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,856 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $280,534,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com stock traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.63. 5,034,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,238,193. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.29. The company has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a PE ratio of 788.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,247,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,664 shares of company stock worth $63,504,880 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

