salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $157.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.19, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,822.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 386,664 shares of company stock valued at $63,504,880. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

