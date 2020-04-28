San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 50.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. 1,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,154. The stock has a market cap of $111.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.07. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

