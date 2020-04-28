Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.30-$0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.63 billion.Sanmina also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.91. 293,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,469. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

