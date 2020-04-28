Sanofi SA (SNY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 30th

Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) announced an annual dividend on Monday, January 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 1.212 per share on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Sanofi has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Sanofi has a payout ratio of 51.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sanofi to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SNY traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.83. 135,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,028. The company has a market cap of $126.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.40. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.12 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNY shares. Argus increased their price objective on Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink started coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

