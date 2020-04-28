Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,456 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.8% of Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $11,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 259.4% in the first quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 147,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 106,336 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 218.7% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 35,615 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 62,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,152,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,268. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

