Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Cut by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc cut its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,616 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,152,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,759,268. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

