Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 305.2% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 13,214 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.71. 381,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,951. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $102.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.1668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.