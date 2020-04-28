Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 213.0% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 31,038 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.22. 610,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,056. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.