Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Trading Up 16%

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) was up 16% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.41 and last traded at $14.20, approximately 115,013 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 183,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $625.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $267.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.11 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 82.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $11,839,000. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 510,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 179,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.56% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

