Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dennis V. Arriola acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.73 per share, with a total value of $100,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,099.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRE traded up $1.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,993. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.73.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.13.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

