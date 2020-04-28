Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $169,605.00

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $169,605.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX and DDEX. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00016384 BTC.
- Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00019728 BTC.
- Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013608 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000134 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005735 BTC.
- Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012899 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000421 BTC.
- Radium (RADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005707 BTC.
Sentinel Protocol Profile
Sentinel Protocol Token Trading
Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, BitForex, Bilaxy, DDEX, Upbit, GDAC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.