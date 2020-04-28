Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $169,605.00

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $169,605.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0137 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, BitForex, IDEX and DDEX. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00016384 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00019728 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013608 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012899 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005707 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is a token. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 362,043,925 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, BitForex, Bilaxy, DDEX, Upbit, GDAC, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

