Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.60.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.78. 395,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,065. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $7.37. The company has a market cap of $285.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 million. Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 7,603.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.