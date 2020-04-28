Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.58. 303,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.14.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

