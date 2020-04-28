Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. On average, analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.58. 303,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.14.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.
