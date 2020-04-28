Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 127 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,298 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.35.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $7.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $297.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,899,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,701,264. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $177.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.60 and a 52-week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

