Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 618.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.14. 4,963,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,067,001. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average of $153.94.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

