Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,274 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.75. 17,169,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,554,088. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.