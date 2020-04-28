Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,053,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,446,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,246.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 273,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,051,000 after buying an additional 253,487 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,371,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,066,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,810,000 after purchasing an additional 202,378 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.61. 1,812,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,593. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $81.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.