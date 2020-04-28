Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.43. 2,044,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,073. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.3383 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

